Flooding: “There’s never been anything like this before”

At the same time, those sections affected by water ingress are being checked for possible damage. For example, on the U4 line in the Pilgramgasse or Kettenbrückengasse area, where the ballast under the tracks was checked. 300 people are responsible for the dismantling. Which is progressing faster than expected. The clean-up work at the Pilgramgasse U2 construction site is in full swing. On Sunday, the Vienna River overflowed the flood protection wall next to the construction site. The tunnel excavation work had already been stopped beforehand and all workers were withdrawn from the construction site in an orderly fashion. The water stood up to 10 meters in the construction site on Sunday evening and has since been pumped out.