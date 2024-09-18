No money for musical academy and music school

The bad news came from the municipality of Fohnsdorf back in the summer: the costs for the Murtal Musical Academy, which has been running since 2007, are too high, especially as "only four or five" of the 40 participants come from the municipality. "We are happy to support the academy, but not financially," says Mayor Helmut Tscharre (SPÖ). There is talk of a loss of around 60,000 euros. The municipal council made the decision against its continued existence.