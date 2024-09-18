Fohnsdorf in financial difficulties
No money for musical academy and music school
The municipality of Fohnsdorf is in financial difficulties: an association is now fighting for the continued existence of the Murtal Musical Academy. There is also criticism of the new financial structure of music lessons.
The bad news came from the municipality of Fohnsdorf back in the summer: the costs for the Murtal Musical Academy, which has been running since 2007, are too high, especially as "only four or five" of the 40 participants come from the municipality. "We are happy to support the academy, but not financially," says Mayor Helmut Tscharre (SPÖ). There is talk of a loss of around 60,000 euros. The municipal council made the decision against its continued existence.
Participants fight to preserve the academy
In order to save the academy, four young participants founded an association, which they are now promoting. "We need donations and participants," says Elisa Gladik. "In rural areas, such programs are rare anyway. We had participants from 18 municipalities, six districts and four federal states. It's incredibly sad that a project like this is under threat, even though there is so much interest."
At the Musical Academy, children from the age of nine and adults learn to sing, dance and act. Teachers from the renowned Sunrise Studios Vienna taught, with an average of 400 people attending shows.
Dislocated classes at the music school under threat
However, the musical academy is not the only creative offering that is under threat: a debate has flared up around the music school after ÖVP deputy Volkart Kienzl accused the mayor of planning "unaffordable" cost increases for partner municipalities. There was a threat of losing a third of the pupils and the closure of the relocated classes.
Tscharre defends himself: "I am committed to economic efficiency. We have to increase the community contributions to prevent departures. The costs for pupils remain the same." Whether the classes continue depends on other communities.
