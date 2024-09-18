Styria is heading for a record number of polling cards

New: faster and more accurate counting

The counting process is new following an amendment to the law, which Wlattnig believes will bring major advantages. All polling cards received by next Friday will be counted in the respective municipalities and district electoral authorities. Previously, the district authorities were responsible. This ensures that a reliable result will be available on the evening of the election on September 29, which can already be allocated to the individual municipalities. According to Wlattnig, this should already be "very close to the final result".