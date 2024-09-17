After more than 30 years
Ring in the beer tent: Catchers return to the market
Due to the rainfall, construction work for the fall market on the banks of the Danube in Urfahr was halted on Friday for safety reasons. Nevertheless, the fall market will open its doors in eleven days and will not only entice visitors with something new, but will also revive tried and tested attractions.
The "Steamer" will be located on the attractions square next to the market information desk. The rotating disc from the German showman family Langhoff, which is set up at an angle, has a diameter of 22 meters and offers space for four visitors in each of its 12 gondolas.
While the ride is celebrating its premiere on the banks of the Danube, an event that was extremely popular well over 30 years ago is making a comeback: the legendary catchen for the Danube Cup. At the time, it was an important chapter in the history of European wrestling (or catching, as it was known in German-speaking countries). These events were particularly popular in the 1970s and 1980s and attracted numerous fans. Catch events - with legend Big Otto Wanz, among others - were an integral part of the Urfahran Autumn Market and were considered one of the major highlights. They took place in specially erected tents or arenas, which captivated the countless visitors with their special atmosphere.
Ring in the middle of the beer tent
A separate arena will not be built for the Catch Revival on October 1 (7.30 pm), but a ring will be set up in the middle of the "Wirt4sFest" beer tent. Festival host Patrick Stützner: "As a child, I was on fire for the fearless giants, so I'm all the more pleased that we can now bring back the Danube Cup to the Urfahranermarkt." M. Ruhmanseder
