Ring in the beer tent: Catchers return to the market

While the ride is celebrating its premiere on the banks of the Danube, an event that was extremely popular well over 30 years ago is making a comeback: the legendary catchen for the Danube Cup. At the time, it was an important chapter in the history of European wrestling (or catching, as it was known in German-speaking countries). These events were particularly popular in the 1970s and 1980s and attracted numerous fans. Catch events - with legend Big Otto Wanz, among others - were an integral part of the Urfahran Autumn Market and were considered one of the major highlights. They took place in specially erected tents or arenas, which captivated the countless visitors with their special atmosphere.