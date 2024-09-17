Islamist in Bavaria was detained in Austria

The 27-year-old is said to have procured two machetes in order to kill as many Bundeswehr soldiers as possible during their lunch break in the city center of Hof in Upper Franconia. Investigators assume that the Syrian is a follower of a radical Islamic ideology. With the attack, he wanted to unsettle the population and cause a stir. He is suspected of preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state. However, the presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction is handed down and he is currently in custody.