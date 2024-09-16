Unexpected statements
Palhinha: “A friend and like a coach to me”
Joao Palhinha celebrated his competitive starting debut in Bayern's 6-1 win over Kiel and showed that he can still be very important for the team. Afterwards, however, the Portuguese praised a teammate who had become a friend and a coach to him. This is, of all people, his "rival" Joshua Kimmich.
"He's already become a good friend, a top player. One of the best on the pitch and a coach for me," explained Palhinha after the game, causing quite a stir. The two professionals are fighting for a place in the record champions' midfield. After signing the Portuguese, the German international's future at Bayern was even called into question.
However, the situation between Kimmich and Bayern has since eased again. Both sides have adopted a conciliatory tone and a contract extension appears to be a distinct possibility. Kimmich is also playing a new hybrid role for coach Vincent Kompany and could once again develop into a key player.
It will be difficult for Laimer
Either way, the whole affair has probably not strained the relationship between the two players. Kimmich seems to get on well with his new "rival" both on and off the pitch. It is possible that they will be on the pitch together more often - to the chagrin of ÖFB legionnaire Konrad Laimer, Leon Goretzka and top talent Aleksandar Pavlovic.
Palhinha certainly feels at home in Munich. He has even more words of praise for Kimmich and admits: "He's my age, but I've admired him before." But he also has a good relationship with his other "rivals" in midfield. The 29-year-old is aware that he hasn't always been able to be in the starting eleven and may not always be able to be in the future: "I'm at the best club in the world. It's part of a process. I can be proud."
