Palhinha: “A friend and like a coach to me”

Palhinha certainly feels at home in Munich. He has even more words of praise for Kimmich and admits: "He's my age, but I've admired him before." But he also has a good relationship with his other "rivals" in midfield. The 29-year-old is aware that he hasn't always been able to be in the starting eleven and may not always be able to be in the future: "I'm at the best club in the world. It's part of a process. I can be proud."