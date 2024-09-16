Penny prizes trip
Automatically saved design
Penny customers can now win one of a total of 200,000 prizes every day until October 23 with the Penny Prize Journey. These include a mix of products from well-known brands as well as Penny's own high-quality brands such as "ECHT BIO!" and "Ich bin Österreich". You can also earn jö benefits such as 6x or 10x Ös on your entire purchase and loyalty points in the Penny app.
And this is how it works: The Penny shopping basket goes through exciting Penny worlds and rolls the dice from field to field. The daily goal is - how could it be otherwise - the Penny store. If you hit a field with a gift, you have won. A total of 200,000 instant prizes (155,000 products or items and 45,000 jö benefits and loyalty points) await the players.
Online vouchers can be redeemed directly at the checkout
Once a day, players can send the Penny Basket on its way via the Penny App. If they win, an online voucher is issued that can be redeemed directly at the till in any Austrian Penny within four days. jö members have the opportunity to play twice a day if they don't win on their first attempt, thus doubling their chances of winning.
"Throughout the year, Penny focuses on its customers, which is underlined by our extensive range of great own brands and well-known brand products at fair prices. The 'Penny Prices Journey' game is now an excellent opportunity to delve deeper into the world of the Penny App and discover its many benefits. I wish everyone who takes part the best of luck and hope they enjoy the game"
Kai Pataky, Geschäftsführer Penny Österreich
Play along until October 23, 2024 at www.Penny.at/preisereise
About Penny
Penny, the brand discounter of REWE International AG, celebrated its 20th anniversary in Austria in 2023. With over 300 stores, more than 2,900 employees and a product range of around 2,000 items, Penny stands for fresh and brand quality at low prices.
Penny offers unique advice from butchers at well over 200 locations. The motto for fruit and vegetables is "fresh until the till closes", while bread and pastries come fresh from the store oven several times a day. The range is supplemented by weekly changing products and promotions in the non-food and food areas.
Penny customers have access to the largest domestic customer club, the jö Bonus Club.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.