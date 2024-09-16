Automatically saved design

Penny, the brand discounter of REWE International AG, celebrated its 20th anniversary in Austria in 2023. With over 300 stores, more than 2,900 employees and a product range of around 2,000 items, Penny stands for fresh and brand quality at low prices.



Penny offers unique advice from butchers at well over 200 locations. The motto for fruit and vegetables is "fresh until the till closes", while bread and pastries come fresh from the store oven several times a day. The range is supplemented by weekly changing products and promotions in the non-food and food areas.



Penny customers have access to the largest domestic customer club, the jö Bonus Club.