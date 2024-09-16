Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Penny prizes trip

Automatically saved design

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 15:39

Penny customers can now win one of a total of 200,000 prizes every day until October 23 with the Penny Prize Journey. These include a mix of products from well-known brands as well as Penny's own high-quality brands such as "ECHT BIO!" and "Ich bin Österreich". You can also earn jö benefits such as 6x or 10x Ös on your entire purchase and loyalty points in the Penny app.

comment0 Kommentare

And this is how it works: The Penny shopping basket goes through exciting Penny worlds and rolls the dice from field to field. The daily goal is - how could it be otherwise - the Penny store. If you hit a field with a gift, you have won. A total of 200,000 instant prizes (155,000 products or items and 45,000 jö benefits and loyalty points) await the players.

Online vouchers can be redeemed directly at the checkout
Once a day, players can send the Penny Basket on its way via the Penny App. If they win, an online voucher is issued that can be redeemed directly at the till in any Austrian Penny within four days. jö members have the opportunity to play twice a day if they don't win on their first attempt, thus doubling their chances of winning.

Zitat Icon

"Throughout the year, Penny focuses on its customers, which is underlined by our extensive range of great own brands and well-known brand products at fair prices. The 'Penny Prices Journey' game is now an excellent opportunity to delve deeper into the world of the Penny App and discover its many benefits. I wish everyone who takes part the best of luck and hope they enjoy the game"

Kai Pataky, Geschäftsführer Penny Österreich

Play along until October 23, 2024 at www.Penny.at/preisereise

About Penny

Penny, the brand discounter of REWE International AG, celebrated its 20th anniversary in Austria in 2023. With over 300 stores, more than 2,900 employees and a product range of around 2,000 items, Penny stands for fresh and brand quality at low prices.

Penny offers unique advice from butchers at well over 200 locations. The motto for fruit and vegetables is "fresh until the till closes", while bread and pastries come fresh from the store oven several times a day. The range is supplemented by weekly changing products and promotions in the non-food and food areas.

Penny customers have access to the largest domestic customer club, the jö Bonus Club.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf