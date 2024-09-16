Kennedy desecrated whale carcass with chainsaw

This is not the first hair-raising story about Kennedy: a few months ago, he admitted to finding a bear's corpse on the road around ten years ago and loading it into his car. He had actually wanted to skin the bear and store the meat in his fridge, he said. But then he had to go to the airport and dumped the dead bear in Central Park instead. In the wake of this bear episode, the old "Town & Country" article received new attention.