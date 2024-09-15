Election campaign takes a break due to the weather

ORF confrontations questionable

On Monday evening, the Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) as well as the chairmen of the two largest opposition parties Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) were due to duel on ORF. Whether these will actually take place is currently questionable. Puls24 is scheduled to continue on Tuesday with a "Pros and Cons Special", on Wednesday all the leading candidates of the parliamentary parties are to debate in an "Elephant Round".