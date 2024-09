Brazil: Fires destroy untouched rainforest

According to the WWF, around 20 percent of the original rainforest has already been destroyed. Scientists expect that a tipping point will be reached in the region when 25 percent of the forest has been destroyed. This could then lead to severe and in some cases unstoppable and irreversible changes in the ecosystem. Because the rainforest in the Amazon region binds immense amounts of the greenhouse gas CO2, it is also of great importance for the global climate.