Donald Trump and the “man-eaters”

Part of Trump's entourage

The 31-year-old Loomer was part of the entourage that accompanied Trump to the TV duel against Democrat Kamala Harris in Philadelphia. Shortly before the debate, Loomer wrote on the X platform, alluding to Kamala Harris' Indian ancestry, that if the Democrat won the presidential election in November, "the White House would smell like curry" and speeches in the government headquarters would be "handled by a call center".