Proximity to influencer

Donald Trump and the “man-eaters”

Nachrichten
14.09.2024 22:12

The waves surrounding Donald Trump's statement that migrants from Haiti eat pets are causing more and more of a stir. There are more and more absurd and also completely tasteless postings on the internet, while immigrants from the Caribbean are appearing together with their pets and promoting Trump's rival Kamala Harris.  

Laura Loomer, an influencer who accompanied Trump to the TV duel with Harris, for example, has now even posted that migrants from Haiti don't just eat dogs and cats: "They eat people."

Even Republicans are shocked
This is now also going too far for many Republican MPs. Prominent Senator Lindsey Graham, for example, described Loomer's comments as "abhorrent". Fervent Trump loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene, who herself is known for harsh rhetoric, radical attitudes and a penchant for conspiracy theories, also spoke of Loomer's "vicious, racist and divisive rhetoric". 

Loomer at a Trump appointment on September 11 (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Matt Rourke)
Loomer at a Trump appointment on September 11
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Matt Rourke)

Part of Trump's entourage
The 31-year-old Loomer was part of the entourage that accompanied Trump to the TV duel against Democrat Kamala Harris in Philadelphia. Shortly before the debate, Loomer wrote on the X platform, alluding to Kamala Harris' Indian ancestry, that if the Democrat won the presidential election in November, "the White House would smell like curry" and speeches in the government headquarters would be "handled by a call center".

Loomer (left) photographs Trump (Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Loomer (left) photographs Trump
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Elsewhere, Loomer wrote on X that migrants from Haiti don't just eat cats and dogs. "They eat people." In other posts, for example, she insinuated that high-ranking US representatives were involved in the attacks of September 11, 2001, and that President Joe Biden was behind the assassination attempt on Trump.

Trump pretends to be clueless
Trump was asked about Loomer's remarks and conspiracy theories at a press conference, but remained clueless. "I don't know much about it," replied the 78-year-old. She is a supporter and a "free spirit". Loomer has strong opinions.

"I don't know what she said, but that's not my business either," he said. "I can't tell Laura what to do." Asked about her accompanying him aboard his plane, Trump responded that many do. "It's a big airplane."

krone.at
krone.at
