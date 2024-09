First warning limits reached due to continuous rain

Forecast limit reached

The water levels on the Inn and Danube will continue to rise sharply during the course of the day. The Linz gauge is forecast to exceed the pre-warning limit in the early hours of Sunday morning. The pre-warning limit will also be reached at the Schärding/Inn gauge this afternoon. A further rise is forecast. The water level of the Enns has exceeded the pre-warning limit at the Steyr/Ortskai gauge and continues to rise.