Child also in the car
Horrific crash on the A12: car driver (33) resuscitated
A terrible accident on Friday afternoon on the Inntal highway in Langkampfen (Kufstein district). A 33-year-old local man crashed his car into a car in front of him. The driver's vehicle was thrown against the guard rail and lifted out. The driver had to be resuscitated at the scene. A child (2) was also seriously injured.
Terrible scenes unfolded on Friday at around 4.25 p.m. on the Inntalautobahn in the direction of travel. The 33-year-old crashed into the car of a 65-year-old local man driving in front of him. The collision caused the 33-year-old's car to skid.
The impact caused the car to crash into the crash barrier and was lifted out. It came to a standstill between tree trunks on an embankment. In addition to the driver, a 28-year-old female passenger and a two-year-old child were also in the vehicle.
Woman trapped, driver resuscitated
The woman was trapped in the vehicle and had to be rescued by the Kufstein volunteer fire department. Following road users rescued the man and the child. The child suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident and was taken to Kufstein District Hospital.
The 33-year-old had to be resuscitated at the scene of the accident and then also taken to hospital with serious injuries. The woman also suffered serious injuries.
Second driver uninjured, long suspension
The 65-year-old driver was able to bring his vehicle to a halt on the emergency lane. Fortunately, he remained uninjured. The A12 was closed for around one and a half hours as a result of the accident.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.