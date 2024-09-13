“Elon Musk has decided to be an a****hole”

"He needs therapy, quite simply"

When asked about the anti-Semitic accounts supported by Musk, warnings about the "woke mind virus" and the spread of conspiracy theories, such as a transsexual infiltration of state schools on Platform X, insider Swisher said in the interview: "I don't know what went wrong with him. He used to be delightful and interesting, for all his flaws. Then he changed completely. He obviously has psychological problems. He should be in therapy, quite simply. You know, it's actually a sad story. He could have been the next Steve Jobs, but he chose to be Howard Hughes," says Kara Swisher. She is alluding to the aviation pioneer Hughes - who is also considered a genius, but spent the last few years of his life in a state of mental derangement.