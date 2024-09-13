No surgery, but:
ÖSV up-and-comer has to end her season before the start
There's no such thing! Austria's ski crossers are anything but lucky at the moment. After Mathias Graf and Daniel Traxler announced their retirement and it is unclear when Sonja Gigler will be able to make a comeback after her cruciate ligament rupture, another ÖSV lady is now out for the entire World Championship season.
"After the pain is gone, I won't have an operation either," explains Leonie Lussnig. The 18-year-old was diagnosed with a slipped disc at the end of August. "After I wrote my sports science exam at the ski high school in Stams on Tuesday, I was admitted to the Kettenbrücke Sanatorium in Innsbruck on Wednesday, where Doctor Gabl should have operated on me on Thursday." Should have! After her slipped disc, Lussnig stopped training. The result: the pain was gone after two weeks. "And if there's no pain, there's no operation."
But what happens next? "We'll try to treat it conservatively," says the Kästle skier, who only switched from alpine skiing to ski cross in the summer of 2023 and won three FIS races in her first full season and twice finished third on the podium in a European Cup race. "The treatment will last until December and then we will decide after another MRI scan whether or not she needs an operation."
Good news in itself. "I'm already happy that I don't need an operation now," admits the Oberland native, whose brother Nicolas is also in the ÖSV B squad and is hoping for a breakthrough in the World Cup this year. "However, it's also clear that I won't be competing in any races this season." But Lussnig is also trying to take something positive out of this situation: "This means I can concentrate fully on my A-levels and start preparing for the 2025/26 Olympic season now."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.