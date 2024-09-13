ÖSV up-and-comer has to end her season before the start

"After the pain is gone, I won't have an operation either," explains Leonie Lussnig. The 18-year-old was diagnosed with a slipped disc at the end of August. "After I wrote my sports science exam at the ski high school in Stams on Tuesday, I was admitted to the Kettenbrücke Sanatorium in Innsbruck on Wednesday, where Doctor Gabl should have operated on me on Thursday." Should have! After her slipped disc, Lussnig stopped training. The result: the pain was gone after two weeks. "And if there's no pain, there's no operation."