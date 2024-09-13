“This is hands-on motorsport for everyone”

The Salzburgring is co-organizer in alliance with the Histo Cup around David Steffny and BG Sportpromotion around Rene Binna. The latter emphasizes: "Due to the economic situation, it is becoming increasingly difficult to organize motorsport events." This synergy is therefore exactly the right step, says Binna. Penninger agrees with him: "As a sports venue, you also have a responsibility to the sport. For us, in turn, it is an opportunity to show that modern motorsport also has a platform and a future here."