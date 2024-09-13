Festival on the Ring
“This is hands-on motorsport for everyone”
The Salzburgring also wants to strengthen its own brand with a new motorsport festival. Historic and modern racing cars await visitors. Planning is also underway for a possible guest appearance by the DTM.
The Salzburgring is known as a versatile event venue. The Electric Love Festival in July has its home here, as do many other smaller and larger events. First and foremost, however, it is a race track. It is precisely this image that those responsible around Managing Director Ernst Penninger want to further strengthen. With a festival for motorsport from September 20 to 22 and more than 250 starters.
"Platform and future"
Historic racing series will make guest appearances as part of the Histo Cup, as well as modern ones such as the Central European Formula 4 around Oscar Wurz, son of legend Alexander. "The aim is to cover all interests in one weekend. It's a festival for everyone to enjoy," says the Managing Director, who emphasizes: "In Austria, we have a lot of catching up to do in terms of motorsport."
The Salzburgring is co-organizer in alliance with the Histo Cup around David Steffny and BG Sportpromotion around Rene Binna. The latter emphasizes: "Due to the economic situation, it is becoming increasingly difficult to organize motorsport events." This synergy is therefore exactly the right step, says Binna. Penninger agrees with him: "As a sports venue, you also have a responsibility to the sport. For us, in turn, it is an opportunity to show that modern motorsport also has a platform and a future here."
One step
At the same time, there is hope for the DTM. The fact that there will be a racing event with organizer ADAC - Racing Weekend including GT Masters - in 2025 is very concrete. And a step towards perhaps holding the German Touring Car Championship at the Salzburgring the following year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
