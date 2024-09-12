krone.at live ticker
Nehammer versus Babler: Will they catch up with Kickl?
The TV duels on ORF enter the next round on Thursday evening. Starting at 8.15 pm, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler and Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer of the ÖVP will duel, followed by NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Green Party leader Werner Kogler. You can see for yourself in the krone.at live ticker.
Can the gap to the FPÖ still be closed by election day? Current polls show how close it is at the top. Hardly anyone can afford to make mistakes. Nehammer and Babler are worlds apart politically, but both still reckon they have a chance of becoming Chancellor. Both rule out a coalition with Herbert Kickl.
The battle over the wealth tax
The duel became particularly heated when it came to the issue of wealth tax. While Babler had already put this on the agenda several times, the incumbent chancellor categorically rejected it. Nehammer even accused the SPÖ leader of "political propaganda", while Babler saw "aloofness" in the ÖVP leader.
The duel between Meinl-Reisinger and Kogler could also point the way to the future: NEOS and the Greens are speculating on fourth place and may have legitimate hopes of playing a role in any future government formation.
The ÖVP has recently been able to gradually close the gap to the FPÖ. Current polls put Nehammer's People's Party at between 23 and 25 percent. Closely followed by Babler and the SPÖ.
With the krone.at live ticker you can follow the debate in real time:
