Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

krone.at live ticker

Nehammer versus Babler: Will they catch up with Kickl?

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 20:00

The TV duels on ORF enter the next round on Thursday evening. Starting at 8.15 pm, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler and Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer of the ÖVP will duel, followed by NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Green Party leader Werner Kogler. You can see for yourself in the krone.at live ticker.

comment0 Kommentare

Can the gap to the FPÖ still be closed by election day? Current polls show how close it is at the top. Hardly anyone can afford to make mistakes. Nehammer and Babler are worlds apart politically, but both still reckon they have a chance of becoming Chancellor. Both rule out a coalition with Herbert Kickl.

The battle over the wealth tax
The duel became particularly heated when it came to the issue of wealth tax. While Babler had already put this on the agenda several times, the incumbent chancellor categorically rejected it. Nehammer even accused the SPÖ leader of "political propaganda", while Babler saw "aloofness" in the ÖVP leader. 

Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, ORF presenter Alexandra Maritza Wachter and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler (Bild: ORF Sendungen/ORF)
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, ORF presenter Alexandra Maritza Wachter and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler
(Bild: ORF Sendungen/ORF)
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

The duel between Meinl-Reisinger and Kogler could also point the way to the future: NEOS and the Greens are speculating on fourth place and may have legitimate hopes of playing a role in any future government formation.

The ÖVP has recently been able to gradually close the gap to the FPÖ. Current polls put Nehammer's People's Party at between 23 and 25 percent. Closely followed by Babler and the SPÖ.

With the krone.at live ticker you can follow the debate in real time:

An overview of the previous TV debates:

The "Krone" election guide for undecided voters
Climate crisis, migration, inflation, digitalization and many more topics. The National Council elections on September 29 will set the political course for the next five years. To ensure that you make the right decision for you in the polling booth, it is important to be well prepared.

With the "Krone Election Guide" you can easily answer 32 theses and compare your personal opinion with the positions of the candidate parties!

You can start the election aid from "Krone" and "VOTO" here: 

Join the discussion!
How do you rate the role of TV debates in our election campaign? Do they attract you to the screen or do you find them unnecessary as your opinion of the parties is already clear? Have you ever been swayed in your voting decision by such a program? What improvements would you like to see in these formats to make them more informative and fair? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf