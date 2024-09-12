Check, Marilyn & shreds
The fashion tops and flops of the Video Music Awards
The MTV Video Music Awards 2024 were not only a musical highlight, the stars also put on a real fashion show on the red carpet (which was actually black). First and foremost Taylor Swift, who caused a stir with a bold and daring look.
The 34-year-old opted for an eye-catching tartan ensemble in yellow and black. Her outfit, consisting of a plaid top and open skirt, revealed black hot pants that perfectly matched her thigh-high boots and elegant lace gloves.
Swift, who wore Dior Resort 2025, topped off her look with fine jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz, including stunning 30-carat canary yellow diamond earrings set in black jade - a real showstopper.
Monroe look
Sabrina Carpenter, 25, was inspired by the timeless elegance of Marilyn Monroe. In a shimmering silver sequin dress, she sparkled on the red carpet with perfectly styled curls and classic red lips. Her vintage dress by Bob Mackie from the 1991 collection has already made history - none other than Madonna wore it at the Academy Awards of the same year. Carpenter's look effortlessly catapulted her to the top of the evening's best-dressed lists.
Tattered dress and QR code on the back
Katy Perry, 39, also turned heads with her provocative appearance. Wearing a torn white bralette and a floor-length maxi skirt, she confidently showed off her slim waist. Her look, from Who Decides War's Spring 2025 collection, was accentuated by wet, loose curls and seductive make-up - a statement look that was a talking point.
As a special gag, Perry also had a temporary tattoo on her back - the QR code with which you can pre-order her next album.
These stars impressively proved that the MTV VMAs are not just a stage for music, but also a catwalk for bold fashion moments that will be remembered for a long time to come.
Trip hazard dress
Other looks are also likely to be remembered for longer, albeit for different reasons.
Megan Thee Stallion, who hosted the show and fortunately had a few changes of clothes, wore a black outfit - a mermaid dress, according to international media - when she arrived on the defilee carpet, which consisted of a bodysuit, the skirt part seemed to be tied around her knees, which looked rather uncomfortable and like a tripping hazard.
Striking and provocative
Addison Rae's look is also - let's say - interesting, whether it's beautiful or not is up to you to decide. In any case, it was striking and provocative.
The 23-year-old singer opted for a white ensemble consisting of a bra top, high-waist underpants and an eye-catching tutu, which acted as a dramatic eye-catcher.
In the figure-hugging outfit, Addison skillfully showcased her ample cleavage. The bra was decorated with feathery details and had a futuristic design that seemed to elongate the breasts left and right.
