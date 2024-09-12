The fashion tops and flops of the Video Music Awards

Monroe look

Sabrina Carpenter, 25, was inspired by the timeless elegance of Marilyn Monroe. In a shimmering silver sequin dress, she sparkled on the red carpet with perfectly styled curls and classic red lips. Her vintage dress by Bob Mackie from the 1991 collection has already made history - none other than Madonna wore it at the Academy Awards of the same year. Carpenter's look effortlessly catapulted her to the top of the evening's best-dressed lists.