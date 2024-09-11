0:1 against Bolzano
The “Sharks” could not get an injection of courage
Innsbruck's Sharks have to start the ICE Ice Hockey League without a sense of achievement: yesterday Jan Lattner and Co. lost 0:1 (0:0, 0:0, 0:0) against Bolzano after extra time. If there was anything positive to take from the last test: For the first time, the score stood at zero after regular time.
The omens for the seventh test were not the best. Previously, the Innsbruck Sharks had suffered as many defeats in six games, the last one in Bolzano (0:10) was painful to the core. "It would be good if we could start the championship next week with a sense of achievement," hoped Lukas Bär ahead of the second clash against the South Tyroleans in six days.
Despite a lack of self-confidence, the Smotherman squad certainly had a chance. The "Foxes" came to the TIWAG Arena without several stars (Halmo, McClure or Gazley) and with only two and a half lines. It was a game without many interruptions, without big scenes. The best from the North Tyrolean point of view: A shot by Krogsgaard was deflected by Jan Lattner - Bolzano's substitute keeper Vallini made a save (13th). For their part, the visitors had a great opportunity to take the lead in the second period after a penalty. But Digiacinto missed (26'). The derby then became more physical and heated. A scuffle between Noah Kerber and captain Frank caused a bit of a stir among the 1,200 fans. A little later, Japan's Yushiro Hirano (who stayed in the dressing room in the final period) added to the heat after a nasty check on him against roughneck Valentine (match penalty).
In the final third, the Sharks at least tried to exude something like danger. Valentini failed to beat Vallini with a shot (42'), as did Mark Rassel after a solo run (51'). However, everything was far too harmless, much remained piecemeal against a team that was far from giving its all. And yet Bradley made it 1:0 two minutes before the end after a counterattack while short-handed. The goal came after a combination of two former Sharks in extra time: Braden Christoffer passed to Simon Borque, who gave the only strong Shark, Evan Buitenhuis, no chance (0:1/64).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
