The “Sharks” could not get an injection of courage

Despite a lack of self-confidence, the Smotherman squad certainly had a chance. The "Foxes" came to the TIWAG Arena without several stars (Halmo, McClure or Gazley) and with only two and a half lines. It was a game without many interruptions, without big scenes. The best from the North Tyrolean point of view: A shot by Krogsgaard was deflected by Jan Lattner - Bolzano's substitute keeper Vallini made a save (13th). For their part, the visitors had a great opportunity to take the lead in the second period after a penalty. But Digiacinto missed (26'). The derby then became more physical and heated. A scuffle between Noah Kerber and captain Frank caused a bit of a stir among the 1,200 fans. A little later, Japan's Yushiro Hirano (who stayed in the dressing room in the final period) added to the heat after a nasty check on him against roughneck Valentine (match penalty).