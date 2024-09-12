Due to bank closure
Message of anger is followed by an apology
After an 81-year-old man accused his bank of age discrimination and a lack of customer service, BAWAG now regrets the inconvenience, which is unfortunately unavoidable.
An 81-year-old pensioner was very angry when he stood in front of the closed doors of his bank in Oberwart on a Saturday. In an angry message that the pensioner left on the door of the bank branch, there was talk of age discrimination and a lack of customer service. The bank itself did not want to comment on the case for the time being, but has now reacted following the report in the "Kronen Zeitung".
Bank regrets the inconvenience caused
The bank regrets the inconvenience caused to customers due to the renovation of the branch on Hauptplatz in the bank branch's alternative premises. It was also emphasized that customers were informed in advance that there would be no 24-hour opening hours due to the conditions in the alternative location. "We want to offer our customers the best possible service here, even during the renovation, but of course there will be restrictions, for which we apologize, but which are unfortunately unavoidable," BAWAG said.
New opening and commitment to the location
From September 19, the renovated bank branch will once again offer the usual 24-hour service. BAWAG also states that the renovation is a clear commitment to the Oberwart location - the aim of the investment in the renovation is to offer the best service and high-quality advice and to provide personal advisory services in the town center.
