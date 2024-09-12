Message of anger is followed by an apology

Bank regrets the inconvenience caused

The bank regrets the inconvenience caused to customers due to the renovation of the branch on Hauptplatz in the bank branch's alternative premises. It was also emphasized that customers were informed in advance that there would be no 24-hour opening hours due to the conditions in the alternative location. "We want to offer our customers the best possible service here, even during the renovation, but of course there will be restrictions, for which we apologize, but which are unfortunately unavoidable," BAWAG said.