Win tickets for the Gartenlust in Marchegg

From September 20 to 22, everything a gardener's heart desires will be on display at Marchegg Castle. Kurt Ostermeier from Bavaria has been bringing everything to do with "gardening" to Marchegg Castle in the Weinviertel region of Lower Austria for decades. More than 100 exhibitors of art, handicrafts, design and, of course, exotic and native plants and home-made products will once again be there to show how you can make your home even cozier.