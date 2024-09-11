Salzburg is looking for new blood plasma donors

Salzburg is not alone in this development; a similar decline in donations has been recorded throughout Austria. Both the number of new donors and the number of donations per person have fallen, emphasized Maier. The average donor used to come to the plasma center 15 times a year, but now it is only twelve times a year. Theoretically, every healthy person could donate blood plasma 50 times a year. Together with Daniela Gutschi (ÖVP), State Councillor for Health, and Karl Forster, President of the Medical Association, Maier therefore appealed to the population to donate more blood plasma at a press conference on Wednesday. This is also about solidarity in a society, said Gutschi.