Infineon achieves breakthrough in gallium nitride chips

Breakthrough in a difficult phase

The GaN breakthrough comes at a difficult time for Infineon. Due to weakening demand from the automotive and green energy sectors, the Group has had to adjust its business targets several times in recent months. It has also cut several thousand jobs. As part of the cost-cutting program announced by the German parent company in May, 380 of a total of 6,000 jobs are also to be cut in Austria over the next two years.