Styrian natural jewel opens its gates again

The gorge should remain open until the beginning of November this year. Admission will cost 9 euros for adults and 6 euros for children between the ages of 6 and 16 - to be paid at the ticket office at the entrance to the gorge. From the innkeeper Hubert Grassauer at the foot of the gorge to the "Good Shepherd" at the top of the rocks, it is about 700 meters in altitude with a walking time of just under 2.5 hours.