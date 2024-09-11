Bärenschütz Gorge
Styrian natural jewel opens its gates again
It's finally fixed: on September 22, 2024, the Bärenschützklamm gorge will reopen after a fatal rockfall caused its closure four years ago. A great joy for Styrian hikers - the opening date had been postponed several times due to the challenging repair work in the gorge.
On July 8, 2020, shock news kept the whole of Styria on tenterhooks: a boulder had come loose in the Bärenschützklamm gorge and claimed the lives of three hikers. From one day to the next, the Styrian natural monument closed its doors - the inns at the foot of the gorge lost their guests and the Mixnitz Alpine Club lost its most popular excursion destination.
The shock was followed by two years of planning on how to repair the destroyed paths and remove the wood that had washed ashore. However, much of the work turned out to be an even greater challenge - the work could only be completed using climbing equipment and a helicopter. "The performance of the workers was really commendable, it's amazing what the lads achieved," says Gerhard Jantscher, Chairman of the Mixnitz Alpine Club.
But now the long wait has come to an end: a reliable opening date has been set for September 22, confirms Jantscher. "..." Even if the opening comes a little late in the hiking season, many Styrians are happy about it - up to 40,000 visitors have been counted in the gorge every year.
The gorge should remain open until the beginning of November this year. Admission will cost 9 euros for adults and 6 euros for children between the ages of 6 and 16 - to be paid at the ticket office at the entrance to the gorge. From the innkeeper Hubert Grassauer at the foot of the gorge to the "Good Shepherd" at the top of the rocks, it is about 700 meters in altitude with a walking time of just under 2.5 hours.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
