F1 teams all stuck to their budget limits

"Accepted Breach Agreement" for Red Bull and Alpine

During the review of the documents, which had to be submitted by the engine manufacturers for the first time in 2023, it was found that Honda and Alpine had breached procedural regulations but had not exceeded the budget. The world governing body is seeking a so-called "Accepted Breach Agreement" with the two, in which Honda and Alpine would admit the breaches. Both manufacturers would cooperate in clarifying the matter, according to the FIA announcement.