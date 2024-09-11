At the start of the semester
Automatically saved draft
Excitement in Graz shortly before the start of the new winter semester: the canteen at Sonnenfelsplatz is closing. This has been confirmed by the university. Discussions and alternatives are now being sought.
Karl-Franzens-Universität Graz has confirmed media reports to this effect to the "Krone" newspaper: The canteen on the University of Graz campus at Sonnenfelsplatz will close in October. This could mean the end of a student institution. It is not run by the University of Graz, but by the Austrian canteens. They were not yet available for comment.
Peter Riedler, Rector of the University of Graz, only found out about the closure on Tuesday. "We were surprised ourselves and would have liked to have had more time to perhaps do something about it." The vegan restaurant Café Erde will soon be moving into the Resowi Café, as was announced a few days ago.
"Historic location"
"The supply is not in danger, we have many restaurants offering hot meals on campus," says Riedler. However, on the one hand it is about providing affordable food and on the other hand "a historic location that is closely linked to the University of Graz". Even the Tuntenball started here in the 1990s. "That really hurts us."
Riedler now wants to talk to the management of Mensa Austria. "We will try to get more answers and perhaps offer an alternative."
Expenses hit students particularly hard
Politically, there is certainly an uproar in Graz. "This is a slap in the face for many students," says Geidorf district leader Hanno Wisiak (KPÖ). "Over 80 percent of students have to work to finance their studies. They have been hit hard by the drastic rise in rents and inflation in recent years. This makes a facility like the canteen, which offers good and affordable food, all the more important."
Neos local councillor Philipp Pointner is calling for a solution: "A functioning canteen is more than just a place to eat - it is an important anchor point in the stressful everyday university life," he explains. "A solution is urgently needed to ensure that students continue to have access to affordable and good food."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.