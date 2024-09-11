Expenses hit students particularly hard

Politically, there is certainly an uproar in Graz. "This is a slap in the face for many students," says Geidorf district leader Hanno Wisiak (KPÖ). "Over 80 percent of students have to work to finance their studies. They have been hit hard by the drastic rise in rents and inflation in recent years. This makes a facility like the canteen, which offers good and affordable food, all the more important."