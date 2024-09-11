Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Shock confession

Dave Grohl confesses: Child with another woman!

Nachrichten
11.09.2024 10:06

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl (55) has surprisingly made an emotional confession on Instagram! In a shocking confession, the rock star admits to becoming the father of another child. But the shocker: the baby was born outside of his marriage!

comment0 Kommentare

In a short but dramatic note, the musician explains: "I recently became the father of another daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."

A sentence that raises questions for manyWho is the mother? How long has this been going on?

Here is Grohl's Instagram message in the original:

Affair remains secret, wife to forgive
Grohl is keeping quiet about the identity of the woman and the duration of the affair.

But he does make one thing clear: he does not want to jeopardize his marriage to 48-year-old Jordyn Blum, with whom he has been married since 2003 and has children together. On the contrary, he is fighting for his family - publicly.

Dave Grohland Jordyn Blum at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in the summer (Bild: picturedesk.com/Richard Gillard / Camera Press)
Dave Grohland Jordyn Blum at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in the summer
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Richard Gillard / Camera Press)

Wants to "earn forgiveness"
"I love my wife and my children and I'm doing everything I can to win back their trust and earn their forgiveness," the visibly remorseful rocker continues to plead in his statement.

The extent of his confession and the courageous decision to make his infidelity public now raises a question: Can his marriage survive this scandal?

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf