Shock confession
Dave Grohl confesses: Child with another woman!
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl (55) has surprisingly made an emotional confession on Instagram! In a shocking confession, the rock star admits to becoming the father of another child. But the shocker: the baby was born outside of his marriage!
In a short but dramatic note, the musician explains: "I recently became the father of another daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."
A sentence that raises questions for many: Who is the mother? How long has this been going on?
Here is Grohl's Instagram message in the original:
Affair remains secret, wife to forgive
Grohl is keeping quiet about the identity of the woman and the duration of the affair.
But he does make one thing clear: he does not want to jeopardize his marriage to 48-year-old Jordyn Blum, with whom he has been married since 2003 and has children together. On the contrary, he is fighting for his family - publicly.
Wants to "earn forgiveness"
"I love my wife and my children and I'm doing everything I can to win back their trust and earn their forgiveness," the visibly remorseful rocker continues to plead in his statement.
The extent of his confession and the courageous decision to make his infidelity public now raises a question: Can his marriage survive this scandal?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
