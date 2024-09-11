USA considers easing restrictions on the use of weapons

Republicans call for restrictions to be lifted

Until now, the USA had limited the use of its weapons against Russia to repelling the Russian offensive against the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. However, Ukraine has long been asking to be allowed to use long-range US-made weapons against targets far beyond the Russian border. This is the only way to hit Russian military airfields from which fighter jets take off to drop glide bombs or fire missiles. These hit large cities such as Kharkiv, but also Ukrainian trenches on the front line. In Washington, several Republican politicians sent a letter to President Biden calling for the restrictions to be lifted.