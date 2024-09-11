Ukraine war
USA considers easing restrictions on the use of weapons
According to President Joe Biden, the US government is working on releasing the long-range weapons supplied by the USA to Ukraine for attacks on Russian territory. According to insiders, the USA is close to reaching an agreement on the delivery of such weapons to Ukraine. Further details are likely to be agreed during a visit by the US and UK foreign ministers to Kiev.
The main issue is the deployment of US-made ATACMS artillery missiles and British Storm Shadow missiles. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said before the trip to London that he and his colleague wanted to explore how best to support Ukraine in the current situation. They wanted to report this to their bosses for their meeting on Friday. US President Joe Biden will then receive British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington. A meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and senior government representatives is planned in Kiev, the US State Department announced.
The trip comes at a critical time for Ukraine, said Blinken. Russia is intensifying its aggression against civilians, key infrastructure and the Ukrainian military. "We are seeing it increase its attacks on cities, people and, in particular, energy infrastructure ahead of the cold months," said the US Secretary of State.
Republicans call for restrictions to be lifted
Until now, the USA had limited the use of its weapons against Russia to repelling the Russian offensive against the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. However, Ukraine has long been asking to be allowed to use long-range US-made weapons against targets far beyond the Russian border. This is the only way to hit Russian military airfields from which fighter jets take off to drop glide bombs or fire missiles. These hit large cities such as Kharkiv, but also Ukrainian trenches on the front line. In Washington, several Republican politicians sent a letter to President Biden calling for the restrictions to be lifted.
Netherlands allow deployment
Only a few days ago, the Netherlands dared to come out of hiding. "Ukraine may use our weapons on Russian territory to defend itself in accordance with international law," Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans told the FAZ newspaper on Monday. He also encouraged other Western countries to lift the restrictions on the use of weapons supplied by them. Ukraine has a right to self-defense, Brekelmans said.
