“I’ve never seen anything like it in 17 years”

It was actually a harmless foul. I never thought it could escalate like that," says referee Benjamin Karagic of the moment in the match between Bizau and Schwarzenberg that turned an already rough Bregenzerwald derby in a very bad direction. "I didn't see the incident on the touchline. But when my assistant called me and I ran out, there was a bleeding man on the edge of the pitch who was also unconscious for a moment."