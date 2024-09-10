Allegations of abuse
Armed “ex” outside apartment: woman raises the alarm
Fearing her violent ex-boyfriend, a woman had to alert the police in Vienna-Favoriten on Monday. The man is said to have threatened her with a firearm outside her apartment. However, similar incidents had already occurred in the past. The victim accuses the 22-year-old of persistent stalking, trespassing and rape.
The woman made the emergency call in the early hours of the morning: Her "ex" was said to be standing armed outside her apartment. Several patrol cars immediately rushed to the address. However, the suspect could not be found and fled at the last second.
Victim speaks of rape
A manhunt for the suspect was initially unsuccessful, but it was not long before the woman alerted the police again: she is said to have spotted the 22-year-old in the Alaudagasse area and also made further allegations: there had already been persistent stalking, trespassing and rape in the past. A house search was ordered immediately ...
The allegedly violent "ex" was then found at the home address and taken to a police station for questioning. However, no weapons or dangerous objects were found in the home. During questioning, the young man did not confess and stated that he had previously been threatened and beaten by members of the victim's family.
Get help!
The Vienna police are the point of contact for people who perceive violence or are themselves victims of violence. The police emergency number 133 can be reached at any time. The crime prevention department of the Vienna Criminal Police Office also offers personal advice on the hotline 0800 216346
Further contacts:
- Women's helpline: 0800 222 555
- Vienna Intervention Center/Violence Protection Center: 0800 700 217
- Emergency call for victims: 0800 112 112
- Emergency call of the Association of Viennese Women's Shelters: 05 77 22
As a result, he was reported at large, but is not allowed to approach the victim. He has also been banned from carrying weapons.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.