Almost unrecognizable

Jude Law ate kilos of pasta & ice cream for the role

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 16:00

Jude Law had to put on quite a few kilos for his role as Henry VIII in his new film "Firebrand". The Hollywood beau has now revealed that he ate kilos of pasta and ice cream to "prepare" for the role.

comment0 Kommentare

The 51-year-old actor plays the Tudor king in the film "Firebrand" and had to put on a lot of weight for his portrayal of the overweight monarch.

Hollywood Feschak as Henry VIII in the cinema
To change his face in particular, Law ate large portions of pasta and desserts before going to bed in preparation for his role.

In an interview with the magazine "Sunday Times Culture", he revealed: "It was a process. Like Charlie Chaplin or Santa Claus, Henry has a familiar silhouette, so when you get that shape, your brain fills in a lot of gaps."

Jude Law slim and trim again at the Toronto International Film Festival (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Sonia Recchia)
Jude Law slim and trim again at the Toronto International Film Festival
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Sonia Recchia)

He has grown a beard and has resorted to a special fatsuit, among other things. The right clothes and "weights on my legs and parts in my shoes to perfect his gait" also helped him slip into the role of the famous British king.

"I ate a lot of pasta and ice cream"
But Law also had to put on a few kilos, as he revealed. "I only had four months to prepare, so I couldn't put on all his weight, but I ate a lot - pasta and ice cream late at night - so my face got fatter."

Speaking about the controversial King, Law said in the interview: "To me, he was like a paralyzed gorilla. He had all this power, but he couldn't move. He was strangely helpless."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

