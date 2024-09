Altach’s Cup opponent doesn’t taste good to the coach

"I don't really like it when we have to embark on a journey into the unknown," said Bernhard Summer, coach of the Altach women, who has to face second-division side FC Pinzgau Saalfelden in the first round of the ÖFB Cup today (15). "Of course, we tried to find information and video footage to analyze beforehand, but they've replaced a large part of the team compared to last year."