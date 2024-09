German former team player ends his career

However, professional soccer is now over. "When you've been out for a while, it gets harder and harder these days. It's crazy when you see how many names, including top-class players, are still on the list of players without a club. I didn't want to continue by hook or by crook. So now I've made this decision for myself and I'm absolutely fine with it," said Plattenhardt, who now wants to concentrate fully on his business (milk alternative made from pistachios) and his family.