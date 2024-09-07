How two young boys became lifesavers

As is well known, those who help quickly help twice - and so it is probably thanks to eight-year-old Elias that a garage fire in Wilfersdorf in the district of Tulln did not end in an inferno. "Mum, there's a funny smell of smoke from the neighbor across the street," the primary school pupil raised the alarm. And his mother's reaction was spot on: she listened to her son, checked - and discovered that a car was on fire in the garage on the other side of the street.