RSV vaccination prevents hospital admissions by 75%

In the USA, vaccination against RSV is recommended for all adults over the age of 75 and all 60 to 74-year-olds with an increased risk of severe disease progression. In Austria, it is approved for adults over the age of 60 (two vaccines) and recommended for this age group. There is no approved RSV vaccine for children, but monoclonal antibodies are available for passive prophylaxis. Pregnant women, on the other hand, can be actively vaccinated between the 24th and 36th week of pregnancy.