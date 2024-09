Fire department frees cow from slurry tank

Shortly after 11 a.m., the fire department was informed that a cow had fallen into a slurry pit in the outdoor enclosure on a farm in Egg - a wooden plank had apparently not been able to withstand its weight. Fortunately, the emergency services knew what to do: two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and protective suits descended into the slurry pit and rushed to the animal's aid. While they put a special harness on the animal for the crane rescue, their colleagues blew fresh air into the dark "dungeon".