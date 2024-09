Drill rod knocked out: Worker seriously injured

Pliers knocked out of hands

Due to the tension in the ground, however, the drill rod to which the drill head was to be attached suddenly turned when the thread was tightened and swung out to the right. Both pliers that the two workers were holding were knocked out of their hands. "The 33-year-old sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident and went to Zams Hospital on his own," said the executive. The 41-year-old was flown to Zams Hospital by the "Martin 8" rescue helicopter with serious injuries after receiving first aid from the ambulance.