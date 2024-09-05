Styria continues to lag behind in childcare

The Chamber of Labor's current childcare atlas clearly shows this problem. And there is much more: according to the Chamber of Labor, the situation has eased slightly. Nevertheless, Styria is still at the bottom of the childcare rankings in Austria! "In Burgenland, for example, paradisiacal conditions prevail. Here, the facilities only close on public holidays and organic food is available. Styrian parents can only dream of that!" compares Pöcheim. Figures prove this: of the 286 municipalities, only 151 meet the criteria of category A (i.e. the municipality offers care for children under 3, a full-day kindergarten and afternoon care for primary school children). That is two fewer than in the previous year. One - albeit small - success: 73 municipalities, one more than in the previous year, offer childcare for children from 0 to 10, enabling both parents to work full-time. On the negative side, 19 municipalities have no facilities for children under the age of 3. And in 44 municipalities, the facilities are only open until 1 pm. "This is simply not compatible with work," criticizes Pöcheim.