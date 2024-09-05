Dramatic situation
Styria continues to lag behind in childcare
Anyone who wants to work full-time in Styria despite having a child has a hard time. This is because there are still not nearly enough childcare places. Compared to other federal states, Styria is only in second-last place.
A full-time job for both parents and corresponding childcare: almost an impossibility in Styria. "Many women have to give up their jobs after having a child because they can't get a childcare place. Those with a place are currently breathing a sigh of relief when the facilities reopen. Parents often take leave one after the other, even grandparents do this so that the children are looked after," says AK expert Bernadette Pöcheim. Furthermore, the opening hours are not in line with working hours and job seekers are disadvantaged when it comes to the allocation of places.
Many women have to terminate their employment relationship after having a child because they cannot get a childcare place.
AK-Frauenreferatsleiterin Bernadette Pöcheim
The Chamber of Labor's current childcare atlas clearly shows this problem. And there is much more: according to the Chamber of Labor, the situation has eased slightly. Nevertheless, Styria is still at the bottom of the childcare rankings in Austria! "In Burgenland, for example, paradisiacal conditions prevail. Here, the facilities only close on public holidays and organic food is available. Styrian parents can only dream of that!" compares Pöcheim. Figures prove this: of the 286 municipalities, only 151 meet the criteria of category A (i.e. the municipality offers care for children under 3, a full-day kindergarten and afternoon care for primary school children). That is two fewer than in the previous year. One - albeit small - success: 73 municipalities, one more than in the previous year, offer childcare for children from 0 to 10, enabling both parents to work full-time. On the negative side, 19 municipalities have no facilities for children under the age of 3. And in 44 municipalities, the facilities are only open until 1 pm. "This is simply not compatible with work," criticizes Pöcheim.
Free childcare places with a legal entitlement for all! The federal and state governments must commit to funding. The municipalities want to anyway, but are often unable to.
AK-Chef Josef Pesserl
Many of the resulting problems then accumulate at Cordula Schlamadinger, head of the Kinderdrehscheibe: "We are usually approached by desperate women who ask whether there is still a place for their child anywhere. They used to want to know where there was a high-quality place, but that's no longer an issue."
For AK boss Josef Pesserl, there is only one solution to this plight: "Free childcare places with a legal entitlement for all! The federal and state governments must commit to funding this. The municipalities want to anyway, but often can't."
Staffing situation has eased
In general, the situation in Styrian nurseries has eased somewhat since the major staffing crisis two years ago - also thanks to higher salaries, smaller groups and better conditions. At Wiki, for example, there are currently four applicants for every vacancy. Group closures are not on the cards in Styria.
Incidentally, an online registration portal is set to go into full operation in 2025, which should make things easier for Styrian parents. The test phase is still ongoing, but a good 1000 facilities are already active on the portal. "The feedback has been positive," says State Councillor for Education Werner Amon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
