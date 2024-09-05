Vorteilswelt
From next week

No more sweating: Heatwave ends in the east

Nachrichten
05.09.2024 12:12

The current temperatures in the east of Austria have been above average so far, but this will change from next week. At the weekend, the sun will really heat up the whole country again. Then rain showers and thunderstorms will bring the long-awaited cooling.

Friday will start quite cool and unsettled in the east in the morning. By the afternoon, however, the sun will increasingly prevail, bringing temperatures of up to 29 degrees. Rain showers and thunderstorms are only possible in the western mountains.

Harmless spring clouds will be widespread throughout Austria on Saturday. The day will start with residual clouds, especially in the inner Alps and south of the main Alpine ridge. The wind will be light. Daytime highs will be between 26 and 30 degrees.

The weather will continue to show its late summer side on Sunday. Only in the mountains will a few spring clouds form. Early temperatures will be between 12 and 20 degrees, with daily highs of 26 to 31 degrees. It will be warmest in the east.

From Monday, it will cool down a little across the country. Dense clouds will only rarely allow the sun to shine through and it will become more unsettled. Isolated rain showers are also possible in the west. The wind will be moderate to brisk. Temperatures will climb to a maximum of 25 degrees by the afternoon.

The next patch of dense cloud is expected on Tuesday. There will be a few hours of sunshine, but rain showers and thunderstorms will predominate from Vorarlberg to Upper Austria. Highs will be between 17 and 24 degrees.

