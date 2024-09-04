Now it’s fixed! Rapid brings Mmaee to Hütteldorf

Twelve-time team player

Mmaee scored four goals in twelve international appearances for Morocco; the attacker, who trained at KAA Gent and Standard Liège, had previously played for various Belgian youth national teams. "We are convinced that all of our attackers will soon be available again, but in order to achieve our goals as safely as possible, there was a need for action," Markus Katzer, Managing Director Sport, was quoted as saying in a press release. With Mmaee, Rapid have gained an "experienced and accurate striker" who has already gained a lot of experience in the European Cup.