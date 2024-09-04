New offensive force
Now it’s fixed! Rapid brings Mmaee to Hütteldorf
What the "Krone" had already reported on Tuesday is now fixed: SK Rapid has reacted to the recent injuries in the offense and signed the Moroccan striker Ryan Mmaee on loan one day before the transfer deadline. The Hütteldorfer made the announcement on Wednesday evening.
The 26-year-old with Belgian roots comes to Vienna from English second division club Stoke City, Rapid has a purchase option for the Potters' center forward.
Twelve-time team player
Mmaee scored four goals in twelve international appearances for Morocco; the attacker, who trained at KAA Gent and Standard Liège, had previously played for various Belgian youth national teams. "We are convinced that all of our attackers will soon be available again, but in order to achieve our goals as safely as possible, there was a need for action," Markus Katzer, Managing Director Sport, was quoted as saying in a press release. With Mmaee, Rapid have gained an "experienced and accurate striker" who has already gained a lot of experience in the European Cup.
In addition, young talent Nikolaus Wurmbrand, who scored four goals in four second division games for Rapid II, will be promoted to the professional squad. Most recently, three of coach Robert Klauß' attacking players - veteran Guido Burgstaller (thigh), Dion Beljo (ankle) and Isak Jansson (muscular problems) - were injured. The trio could be out for a few more weeks and will not be available after the international break.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
