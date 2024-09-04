Double the profit
How PV technology strengthens our energy security
Global crises and geopolitical tensions highlight the weaknesses of traditional energy systems and emphasize the need for energy self-sufficiency. In particular, constantly evolving PV technology can significantly reduce dependence on volatile energy markets.
Global crises, such as ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine and attacks on energy infrastructures worldwide, reveal the vulnerability of traditional energy systems.
Energy security is crucial in such turbulent times, as it ensures a reliable power supply and significantly reduces dependence on volatile global energy markets. The decisive advantage: it protects against unpredictable price fluctuations and thus secures the financial stability of households.
National security through energy self-sufficiency
Increased national security is achieved by reducing dependence on energy imports, which strengthens a country's geopolitical position. Decentralized energy systems are less vulnerable to large-scale outages or targeted attacks, while investments in renewable energy promote innovation and technological independence.
In this context, renewable energies, especially photovoltaics, offer a promising solution. They enable households and companies to secure their own energy supply and benefit from economic advantages at the same time.
As a company that operates nationwide, Krone Sonne offers integrated PV systems that go beyond simply generating electricity. They integrate both advanced storage technologies and intelligent energy management with protection against grid outages.
Your advantages with Krone Sonne
- All-in-Sun solution incl. grid and subsidy processing (federal subsidy), hardware, installation & all administrative work from just €54/month
- Single-phasePV point emergency power supply included free of charge
- Fronius premium inverters from Austria with a 15-year product guarantee
- Premium BYD storage system with 15-year warranty Krone Sonne as a reliable partner for a PV lifetime (> 25 years)
- Find out more now: Your own PV system in just eight weeks
A major advantage: the predictability of costs. While prices on the international energy markets fluctuate, producing your own electricity can stabilize energy costs in the long term and pave the way towards independence from external energy sources.
Keyword cost control: The innovative energy monitoring app from Krone Sonne offers precise insight into your energy budget. It visualizes generation, storage and consumption - for optimum transparency and detection of energy guzzlers conveniently on your smartphone.
Double benefit for energy self-sufficiency
Inverters form the heart of a modern photovoltaic system. Austrian premium manufacturers, such as Fronius, ensure 100% solar power "made in Austria" in a comprehensive energy system - with comprehensive transparency and the best service for their customers.
In view of the uncertainties on the global energy market, turning to sustainable, decentralized solutions is proving to be a forward-looking approach. They reduce dependency on fluctuating energy prices and make it possible to play an active role in climate protection.
In addition to power generation, the integration of a Wallbox+ for electric cars enables the next step towards energy self-sufficiency. Charging your car conveniently with self-generated electricity is not only convenient, it also reduces the cost of your electricity bill.
Krone Sonne offers these benefits at an unbeatable price and top quality, including inverters from Fronius. Thanks to state-of-the-art technology and an unbeatable offer, customers not only receive a PV system, but a complete energy system that offers them long-term security. Sustainable technology solutions are seen as the key to Austria's energy self-sufficiency.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.