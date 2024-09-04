Andi Weimann: In top form ahead of the anniversary

Six competitive matches, three goals, a goal every 90 minutes. "It's going well," smiles England international Andi Weimann. He was able to fulfill a lifelong dream with the EURO and is currently on call for the ÖFB team. "The team boss called and said he wanted to try out one or two younger players. Of course I understand that, I'll be almost 35 by the 2026 World Cup," says the Viennese. After the highlight in the summer, he kept himself fit at Championship club Blackburn, got to know the club and the environment - and immediately impressed coach John Eustace, with whom he played at Watford 14 years ago. It took him seven minutes to score his first goal on his debut, and he then smashed the ball under the crossbar from 30 meters on his debut against Burnley.