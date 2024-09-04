500th is imminent
Andi Weimann: In top form ahead of the anniversary
Striker Andi Weimann is about to play his 500th competitive game on the island. He is currently on call in the ÖFB team, but is in a scoring mood at new club Blackburn.
Six competitive matches, three goals, a goal every 90 minutes. "It's going well," smiles England international Andi Weimann. He was able to fulfill a lifelong dream with the EURO and is currently on call for the ÖFB team. "The team boss called and said he wanted to try out one or two younger players. Of course I understand that, I'll be almost 35 by the 2026 World Cup," says the Viennese. After the highlight in the summer, he kept himself fit at Championship club Blackburn, got to know the club and the environment - and immediately impressed coach John Eustace, with whom he played at Watford 14 years ago. It took him seven minutes to score his first goal on his debut, and he then smashed the ball under the crossbar from 30 meters on his debut against Burnley.
His new sporting home is two and a half hours away from his family home, the veteran sleeps in a hotel twice a week and car pools with a fellow player for the rest of the time. Remarkable: Weimann has played for English teams in the top two leagues since 2010/11, making 498 (!) appearances, with his 500th coming in mid-September against Preston.
Goal for the season? "To have nothing to do with the relegation battle!" After eight points from four games, things are looking good. And the national team? "If I play well at the club, the chance might come again. I'm always ready!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.