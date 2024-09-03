Telegram now also under fire in South Korea

Almost 300 cases this year

According to the South Korean police, 297 cases of such sexual crimes have been recorded so far in 2024. This is twice as many as in 2021, when such data was collected for the first time. The authorities have also received more than 6,300 requests for the deletion of deepfakes. The majority of both victims and perpetrators are teenagers. The government in Seoul wants to tighten the laws and make the purchase and viewing of sexual deepfakes a punishable offense in future.