ÖFB opponents: “The pain was even more intense for us”

"Something very special"

The midfielder emphasized that they now want to take the momentum from the European Championship into the Nations League. "We feel a strong positive energy after the tournament. Now we have to build on these successes." Like Austria and Norway, his team can have justified hopes of winning the group. "Austria have a good team that showed their quality at the European Championships. There is respect, but we have enough self-confidence after the EURO. It will be close games between these three teams, I don't see any clear favorites in the group," said Gorenc Stankovic. The 28-year-old is expecting a sell-out crowd of 16,000 at the Stozice Stadium on Friday. "The support from the fans will be great. This game is something special for me, but also for the whole of Slovenia. We are neighbors," explained Gorenc Stankovic.