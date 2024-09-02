Traffic experts advise
“The way to school must be learned!”
The vacations are coming to an end. Experts advise parents to use the last week off to practise the journey to school.
Not even a week left - then it's back to school. However, the route to the classroom must be practiced, as there are often dangers lurking on the way to school. Experts from the Austrian Transport Club (VCÖ) therefore advise parents to practise the route with their children shortly before school starts and provide valuable tips:
Parents should walk the route to school with their children more oftenBe careful when crossing the roadThe safest route is not always the shortest! The safest route is the one with less traffic and the fewest road crossings.
- Identify sources of risk, such as turning traffic lights, together with your children. Even if the traffic lights are green, children should make sure that the road is safe to cross.
- Explain to your child why certain situations are dangerous. Address any observed misconduct by other road users and explain the possible consequences.
- Practice in "real time": When learning, the volume of traffic should be similar to that which the child will actually experience.
- The more often children are on foot in traffic, the better they will be able to deal with it. They get into a routine and become independent.
On foot or by public transport: The more often children walk in traffic, the better. They get into a routine and become independent.
Clear rules for the way to school: Short phrases to memorize provide safety. For example: "Stand at red, look at green and walk."
See and be seen: Being seen is important in road traffic. Especially in fall and winter, bright clothing is more visible. Reflective materials on bags, shoes or clothing increase visibility in the dark.
Point out danger spots
Are you aware of unsafe routes to school? We identify danger spots and pass them on to the relevant authorities. Write to us: schulweg@kronenzeitung.at or Kärntner Krone, Krone Platz 1, 9020 Klagenfurt, reference "Safe route to school"
