In-house exhibition
Top kitchens in Eberndorf and Bad St. Leonhard
The current prices of DAN kitchens are a joy to behold. So hurry to the in-house exhibition in Eberndorf and Bad St. Leonhard and secure the trendy kitchens of the quality brand at half price!
Imagine your dream kitchen. Modern design in the color of your choice. High-quality cabinets with plenty of storage space and organized interiors. Worktops made from easy-care yet stylish surfaces. A spacious hob with state-of-the-art appliances invites you to create your favorite dishes, while the cooking island with integrated sink forms the heart of the kitchen. All these dreams and more are now becoming reality at the DAN Küchen Möbeltraum Eberndorf in-house exhibition.
Dream kitchen at a bargain price
Have you been dreaming of your own dream kitchen for a long time? Then now is the right time to fulfill this wish. At the current DAN Küchen in-house exhibition, you not only save half the price, you also get a free starter appliance set worth 1799 euros! It is also possible to offset this value against other appliance selections.
Discover the high-quality kitchen range and benefit from free instant planning. So that you can achieve your dream kitchen with complete peace of mind. Plan your dream kitchen right now with the online kitchen planner.
"Whether it's preliminary information or direct planning, I'll be happy to advise you personally so that we can achieve the best result together."
Rafael Jernej, Geschäftsführer von DAN Küchen Eberndorf und St. Leonhard
Cooking Catrin's dream was realized by DAN Küchen Eberndorf
The entrepreneur Cooking Catrin's made the right decision. Her goal was to find the perfect office kitchen for her office. With DAN Küchen Eberndorf, her dream also came true. "We are super happy, from planning to installation & implementation!" says the likeable chef. Find out more about DAN kitchens HERE.
