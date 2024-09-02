Mpox pox give rise to wild conspiracy theories

Vaccines have long been available

Vaccines against Mpox have also long been available. They are also being campaigned against on social media. "The basic problem is that those who have rejected vaccinations during the pandemic are for the most part not actually concerned with the specific effect of a vaccination itself," said Dittrich. "A very large majority of these people believe that there is no virus at all. Or that the virus is not dangerous. Or that the state wants to control people through vaccinations and measures."