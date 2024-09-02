Complaints from traffic light parties, jubilation from AfD, CDU & BSW

After the elections, the parties in the traffic light government are in a hangover mood. The German Chancellor declared that the election results were "bitter". Olaf Scholz also declared on Monday morning: "Our country cannot and must not get used to this. The AfD is damaging Germany. It is weakening the economy, dividing society and ruining our country's reputation." Regarding the possible formation of a government, the SPD politician explained: "All democratic parties are now called upon to form stable governments without right-wing extremists."