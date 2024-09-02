Vorteilswelt
Beer party and KPÖ

Minor parties on the hunt for votes ahead of the election

Nachrichten
02.09.2024 09:00

The mood around Dominic Wlazny's team was initially subdued during the visit to Burgenland, but improved over time. The dark reds from the KPÖ would settle for skilled workers' wages.

Under the motto "We are foaming at the mouth", the Beer Party also made a stop in Burgenland on Sunday as part of its tour of Austria. Top candidate Dominic Wlazny and his campaign team, consisting of Rainer Haiden, Peter Rath, Christoph Haring and Katharina Haring, announced that they would be in Neusiedl am See at 1 pm and in Oberwart at 5 pm.

Those who arrived punctually at the main square or in the town park were probably a little surprised, especially as there were only ten to 20 interested people there. This was probably due to the high temperatures. But as soon as mastermind Dominic Wlazny raised his voice, the seats filled up.

 While die-hard fans asked their idol for selfies and autographs, undecided voters engaged him in political discussions - for example about his plans to combat child and family poverty and his plans for fair pay. Wlazny was close to the people and took plenty of time to answer the many questions.

For the KPÖ, "inflation is deadly"
The KPÖ wants to bring everyday experts into parliament. "With the second most candidates of all parties, we are firmly anchored in society," says lead candidate Tobias Schweiger at the election campaign kick-off in Eisenstadt and announces that he will not let up on affordable housing and the fight against inflation. "With the KPÖ in parliament, the established parties could no longer sweep the rising cost of living under the carpet."

Top candidate Tobias Schweiger with Miriam Herlicska, first on the national list, and Arnold Paukowitsch in Eisenstadt.
Top candidate Tobias Schweiger with Miriam Herlicska, first on the national list, and Arnold Paukowitsch in Eisenstadt.
(Bild: KPÖ)

Schweiger criticizes the fact that the dramatic nature of inflation is not being taken seriously. "Inflation is deadly. Poverty leads to more illnesses and shorter life expectancy. Anyone who lets children slide into poverty has no place in parliament and should hand in their luxury salary to the porter." The KPÖ has announced that it will pass on the majority of salaries in the National Council to people in need and only want to keep an average skilled worker's salary itself.

The lead candidate in Burgenland is Miriam Herlicska.

Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
