Minor parties on the hunt for votes ahead of the election

Schweiger criticizes the fact that the dramatic nature of inflation is not being taken seriously. "Inflation is deadly. Poverty leads to more illnesses and shorter life expectancy. Anyone who lets children slide into poverty has no place in parliament and should hand in their luxury salary to the porter." The KPÖ has announced that it will pass on the majority of salaries in the National Council to people in need and only want to keep an average skilled worker's salary itself.