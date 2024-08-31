There was only one moment in which the accident could have happened

According to the current state of the investigation, the 77-year-old man on the farm may have approached the open baler from behind just as the driver was walking from the baler to the tractor. When the driver closed the hydraulic ejection flap, the man was probably initially trapped in the baler and was apparently pushed out of the baler again in the meadow. He suffered serious injuries in the process.